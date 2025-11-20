Just In: Italian giants shorlist Chelsea duo as transfer targets for January

(Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Fiorentina are preparing for an important winter transfer window as they look to reinforce their defensive depth, and according to Tuttomercatoweb, their number-one target is Chelsea’s highly rated young defender Josh Acheampong.

The 19-year-old has been on the fringes of the first team this season, making sporadic appearances under Enzo Maresca, but he is believed to be open to a move that would guarantee him more consistent senior football.

Acheampong, who has represented England at youth level, has grown in stature within Chelsea’s academy, earning a reputation as a modern centre-back with strong ball-carrying ability.

Fiorentina to target move for Josh Acheampong

The young defender has made five appearances in the Premier League this season under Maresca.

Despite his potential, the fierce competition for minutes at Stamford Bridge has limited his opportunities.

Fiorentina view him as an ideal long-term project, and the Italian club is exploring a loan deal with an option to buy, a structure they have successfully used in past windows.

The Viola are rebuilding under manager Paolo Vanoli and have prioritised defensive reinforcements after several inconsistent performances in Serie A.

Reports in Italy indicate that Fiorentina’s scouting department has been tracking Acheampong for months, impressed by everything from his physicality to his composure in high-pressure moments when called upon for Chelsea.

Another Chelsea defender is on Fiorentina’s radar

Should a deal for Acheampong prove difficult, particularly if Chelsea push for a higher loan fee or insist on a mandatory future purchase, Fiorentina are expected to shift their focus to a more experienced alternative: Axel Disasi.

The 27-year-old France international has fallen out of favour at Chelsea and has effectively been frozen out of the first-team setup this season.

Disasi, who cost Chelsea around £38 million in 2023, has made just a handful of appearances under Maresca, with the club reportedly open to hearing offers for him in January.

Acheampong remains the more realistic and affordable target, a signing that aligns with Fiorentina’s strategy of securing promising young talents capable of developing into elite performers.

With the January window approaching, Fiorentina’s pursuit of defensive reinforcements is expected to intensify.

