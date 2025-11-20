Leeds United enquire about signing Real Madrid talent

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

In eleven Premier League matches this season, Leeds United have scored just ten goals.

That is why they are closer to the relegation zone now and with a difficult run of fixtures coming up, they could enter the festive period into the relegation zone.

The Whites are set to face Aston Villa, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool in their next four

matches.

It is still uncertain whether Daniel Farke will be the manager of Leeds after such a difficult run of fixtures and considering their league position after those matches.

Leeds United are gearing up for a pivotal January transfer window, with club officials actively scouring the market for a new striker capable of transforming their attacking output in the second half of the season.

Leeds United make Gonzalo Garcia their top target

Among the names at the top of their shortlist is Real Madrid forward Gonzalo García, a rising star who has been on Leeds’ radar for months.

García burst onto the global stage last summer when he finished as the top scorer at the FIFA Club World Cup, drawing widespread praise for his composure, movement, and lethal finishing.

His performances immediately caught the attention of several European clubs, including Leeds, who explored a deal during the last window.

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds have been tracking his situation closely and are preparing to reignite their pursuit ahead of the winter window.

Leeds are not alone in the race. Aston Villa and Wolves have also expressed strong interest, particularly as they look to bolster their attacking options amid inconsistent form from their current strikers.

Meanwhile, Brighton are believed to be pushing hardest at this stage, already engaging in talks for a straight loan.

Real Madrid could be open to the sale

Real Madrid, however, are reportedly leaning toward a permanent sale if a suitable bid arrives.

Leeds are understood to be ready to meet that demand, with a package worth up to £20 million being considered.

Such a fee could appeal to Madrid, especially as they look to balance squad depth with financial flexibility ahead of future marquee signings.

With competition growing and Real Madrid finally open to discussions, the January window could present Leeds with their best opportunity yet to land one of Europe’s most exciting young forwards.

