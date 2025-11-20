Leeds United eye transfer move for 123-goal England attacker

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Leeds United are struggling at the moment and questions are being raised over the future of manager Daniel Farke.

The Whites are moving closer to the relegation zone and finding it difficult to score goals at the moment.

Leeds are 16th in the Premier League at the moment, just one point above the relegation zone.

The newly promoted side are set to face Aston Villa, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool in their next four matches and it could get even more difficult for them in the coming weeks.

Leeds United planning January transfer business

Leeds United are preparing for a busy January transfer window, with club officials determined to strengthen the attacking department as the team battles to climb away from the lower reaches of the Premier League table.

While a new striker remains the top priority, Leeds are also pushing to reinforce their wide options and in a surprising twist, Raheem Sterling has emerged as a shock target.

According to Sportsboom, Leeds United are among a growing list of clubs monitoring Sterling’s situation ahead of January.

Crucially, the 30-year-old is thought to prefer staying in the Premier League, and he remains eager to prove that he can still perform at the highest level.

Leeds believe they can offer him something he is not currently receiving at Chelsea, a guaranteed opportunity to play regular, meaningful football.

Sterling spent last season on loan at Arsenal, where he featured sporadically but failed to secure a permanent move.

Chelsea were open to parting ways with the England international during the summer window, yet no club came forward with a suitable proposal, leaving him stuck in limbo at Stamford Bridge.

As a result, Sterling has found himself completely out of Enzo Maresca’s first-team plans this season, with both the winger and Chelsea hierarchy now aligned on the need for a clean break.

Daniel Farke needs a new winger in the team

Leeds’ need for a winger has intensified in recent weeks, particularly amid suggestions that the club are willing to entertain offers for Wilfried Gnonto, who has attracted interest from Serie A and the Bundesliga.

Should the Italian depart, Leeds will be under pressure to replace him immediately with an experienced, high-profile alternative and Sterling fits that profile better than most.

With 123 Premier League goals, four league titles, and over a decade of top-flight experience, Sterling remains one of the Premier League’s most decorated forwards.

His ability to play on either flank, his tactical awareness, and his proven track record of performing under elite managers make him an attractive option for a Leeds side seeking both quality and leadership.

Report: Leeds United plot ambitious Man United raid in January