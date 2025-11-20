Liverpool manager Arne Slot during a press conference (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Harvey Elliott joined Aston Villa on loan during the summer transfer window.

However, the 22-year-old has not been able to hold down a regular starting spot for them. The England youth International needs regular opportunities at this stage of his career, and it seems that he could return to Liverpool in January.

According to football insider, Liverpool are prepared to terminate his loan deal with Aston Villa in January, and they are now looking to sell him permanently to another club. Aston Villa had an obligation to buy Elliot for £35 million should certain conditions be met. However, he has not been able to hold down a regular starting spot at the West Midlands club and keeping him at Aston Villa until the end of the season does not make any sense.

Liverpool are prepared to terminate his loan deal and sell him for a significantly smaller fee in January. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The 22-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future. He has attracted the attention of multiple clubs across Europe. He has shown his quality during his time with Liverpool. It will be interesting to see if any club is willing to come forward and provide him with an exit route in January.

He is capable of operating on either flank as well as centrally. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well. He is still quite young, and he could improve with coaching and experience. He has all the attributes to develop into a top-class Premier League midfielder. Elliott has been hailed as an “outstanding” player in the past.