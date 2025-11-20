Man United ‘interest is real’ in midfielder after dispatching scouts to monitor him

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is expected to focus on midfield signings next year.

The Red Devils strengthened their attack in the summer transfer window this year by making high-profile signings of Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

Their squad is far from complete at the moment since the Portuguese manager failed to make a midfield signing.

The Premeir League giants were linked with a move for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba but his price tag proved to be too expensive for them.

Even in the latest media speculation, they have been linked with several Premier League midfielders including Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher.

Man United join race to sign Christos Mouzakitis

Man United have entered the race for one of Europe’s most exciting young midfielders, with fresh reports from Greece confirming the club’s growing interest in Olympiacos sensation Christos Mouzakitis.

The 18-year-old has become one of the best talents in the Greek Super League, attracting attention from several elite European clubs, and United are now firmly among them.

According to Sportal.gr, Man United hold an “excellent opinion” of the teenage midfielder, whose rapid development has caught their attention.

The report states that United have been monitoring Mouzakitis closely for a prolonged period and have already sent multiple scouts to Greece to watch him live in both domestic league matches and European competitions.

Sources indicate that United’s recruitment team has been tracking the midfielder since early 2024.

Mouzakitis has already earned caps for the Greece national team despite his age, further raising his profile among top-level scouts.

United are expected to make a move next year

While rumours in England had suggested Olympiacos were demanding €45 million, Sportal.gr firmly denies this claim. Instead, the Greek publication insists that the club has not set any official price tag, and discussions around a valuation remain entirely speculative.

Olympiacos, known for developing and selling talent at high value, are expected to consider offers in the future, but only when the timing is right.

Any formal approach is expected to take place next summer or in 2026, depending on the player’s progress and United’s long-term midfield planning.

United will not have a clear run at the teenager. AC Milan, Villarreal, Bayer Leverkusen, and Napoli are all tracking Mouzakitis, creating the possibility of a major transfer battle in the coming windows.

Sources: Man United make contact in bid to beat Liverpool to £25m transfer