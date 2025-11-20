Sources: Man United make contact in bid to beat Liverpool to £25m transfer

Kees Smit in action for AZ against Crystal Palace (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

There’s a growing buzz within the industry about a 19-year-old midfielder with the world at his feet, and it seems like a big move is getting closer and closer.

The player in question is a name you’ll likely be growing increasingly familiar with as he’s been linked with a whole host of clubs in the Premier League and beyond in recent months.

As first reported via the Daily Briefing, I’m talking about AZ Alkmaar wonderkid Kees Smit. The highly-regarded Netherlands Under-21 international who has already been compared with big names such as Kevin De Bruyne and Frenkie de Jong.

Manchester United in contact over Kees Smit transfer

It’s possible that some of this information has already come out elsewhere, but for what it’s worth I can reveal that a very trustworthy source, who has asked to remain anonymous to protect relationships, has told me that Smit is likely to leave AZ Alkmaar in summer 2026.

The Eredivisie outfit had obviously been keen to keep hold of Smit for as long as possible, and he has a contract until 2028, but there is an acceptance that they will probably have to cash in on him sooner rather than later.

“Everyone at AZ is aware that Smit is likely to attract offers, and they’re open now to letting him go for the right price next summer,” my source explained. “£25m is the figure I’m hearing, and I wouldn’t be surprised if a deal ends up initially being agreed in January to then go through in the summer.”

Interestingly, while a whole host of clubs have scouted him, I’m told that so far it’s only Manchester United who have made contact with the player.

“Christopher Vivell has been internally discussing Smit for some time now, and he’s also contacted the player to sound him out about a move,” my source said.

It’s important to note that this is not the same as formal club-to-club talks or anything like that, so it’s still early days, but a sign of United’s intent, for sure.

Who else wants to sign Kees Smit?

You’ve probably heard some or all of these names already because there really is a *lot* of interest in Smit, but I’ve been told that as well as United, it’s worth keeping an eye on the following:

Liverpool

Chelsea

Newcastle United

Real Madrid

Barcelona

Bayern Munich

Smit has been closely monitored by scouts at these clubs, and it could be that they will soon follow United in making their interest known to him.

For now, though, United seem really keen to get in there early and perhaps gain an advantage over other top clubs, so it will be interesting to see if that works out for them.

As previously reported, the Red Devils also remain keen on spending big on a proven midfielder such as Elliot Anderson in upcoming windows, so the interest in Smit doesn’t impact those plans.