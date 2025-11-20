Man United scouting Jeremy Jacquet and Mohamed Kader Meite

Manchester United have identified centre-back Jeremy Jacquet and striker Mohamed Kader Meite from Rennes as targets.
The two players in action for the France under-21 side earlier this month, and Manchester United sent Scouts to watch them in action. They are teammates of Leny Yoro, and it will be interesting to see if the Manchester United defender can convince them to join the club.
Jacquet has been linked with Arsenal as well.
Manchester United are looking to build a team for the future, and signing two exciting young talents like Jacquet and Meite would be a coup. Both players are highly rated across Europe, and they have a bright future. The opportunity to join Manchester United could be tempting for them.
“A little anecdote from the press box on Friday at Paris FC,” French journalist Francois Rauzy told the ICI Armorique podcast.
“In the press box right in front of us, there are the scouts who are often there, the recruiters, to watch two or three players. And there’s a guy who passes a scout who goes over the barrier and says, ‘Should I take a match sheet?’ In English, I mean, I want to watch the players.
“So, bam, I grab him. I say to him, “Who do you work for? Who did you come to see?
“Anyway, at first he didn’t tell me too much, but I managed to get the information out.
“Well, there’s not much of a surprise, but it was a scout from Manchester United who was there for Jacquet and Kader Meite. Not very surprising.
“He said ‘Who do you think I came to see play?’
“I said ‘Jacquet and Meite’, he told me ‘bingo’ – so there you go.”
Manchester United have a reliable track record when it comes to grooming young players. They could play a key role in the development of the two players if they manage to get the deal done.
Regular football in England could accelerate their growth. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can negotiate a deal for them in the coming months.
