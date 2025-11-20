(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have identified centre-back Jeremy Jacquet and striker Mohamed Kader Meite from Rennes as targets.

The two players in action for the France under-21 side earlier this month, and Manchester United sent Scouts to watch them in action. They are teammates of Leny Yoro, and it will be interesting to see if the Manchester United defender can convince them to join the club.

Jacquet has been linked with Arsenal as well.

Man United scouting Jeremy Jacquet and Mohamed Kader Meite

Manchester United are looking to build a team for the future, and signing two exciting young talents like Jacquet and Meite would be a coup. Both players are highly rated across Europe, and they have a bright future. The opportunity to join Manchester United could be tempting for them.