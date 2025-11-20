(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has struggled for playing time under Ruben Amorim this season.

The midfielder is unhappy at the club and even pushed for a move away from Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

In the end, he was not allowed to leave the club as Amorim wanted to maintain the depth of his squad.

However, it is clear that the young English midfielder, who had his breakthrough season in 2024-25, is struggling to get into the side with both Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro ahead of him in the pecking order.

It is a huge surprise considering Mainoo started the final of Euro 2024 for England. His career is not going the way he or the fans expected.

Kobbie Mainoo wants Man United exit

The youngster has been linked with a move to Napoli and a January move could happen.

However, he has been told that he would shine at Arsenal, under the leadership of Mikel Arteta, who likes to play young players.

Former Arsenal star Stefan Schwarz believes that Arsenal would be the ideal place for Mainoo to thrive and revive his career.

“Arsenal have the best conditions for young players,” Schwarz told Hajper, as reported by The Standard.

“And they have a manager in Mikel Arteta that is not afraid to give responsibility to them and give them opportunities when he feels they are ready.

“It’s just about preparing them in the best way and that’s what Arsenal have done very well the last couple of years.”

Can Mainoo shine at Arsenal?

The way Arsenal play football and how Arteta uses youngsters, there is every chance that the young midfielder cold do well for the club.

Players like Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri have done well under Arteta and made their name in a squad that has some of the best players in the league.

However, Arsenal’s midfield depth and quality would be difficult for Mainoo to get playing opportunities.

The likes of Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Mikel Merino and others will be ahead of Mainoo in the pecking order and the youngster would struggle to get into the team at the moment.

