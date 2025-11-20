Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves.

The 28-year-old Portuguese international has been linked with a return to the Premier League, and Neves could prove to be an excellent addition for both clubs. They need someone who can control the temple of the game from the deep and create opportunities in the middle of the park.

Ruben Neves to return to England?

Neves has played in the Premier League before with Wolves, and he will be able to settle quickly and make an instant impact. The opportunity to join Manchester United or Tottenham will be exciting for him. They are among the biggest clubs in the country, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for trophies.

Neves moved to Saudi Arabia after being offered a lucrative contract. It seems that he is open to returning to Europe so that he can compete at the highest level once again.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United or Tottenham can get the deal done. They have made enquiries about the midfielder, as per Fichajes.

He is earning around €400,000-a-week at the Saudi Arabian club, and it is highly unlikely that any Premier League club will be able to pay that kind of money to him. He will have to accept a pay cut in order to return to England.

Man United and Spurs need Neves

The player is at the peak of his career, and he could transform both teams if he joins them. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. Both teams are in desperate need of more quality in the middle of the park. They have done well to improve their squad in recent windows, and a quality playmaker could take them to a whole new level.

Apart from his ability to control the temple of the game and create opportunities with line-breaking passes, Neves is excellent with his long-range shooting. He would add goals to the side as well.