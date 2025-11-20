“Late call” to be made on Arsenal star’s possible injury comeback vs Tottenham

Martin Odegaard nurses an injury during Arsenal vs West Ham (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

A late call will reportedly be made on Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard as he possibly looks to make his comeback from a knee injury against Tottenham this weekend.

The Gunners host Spurs at the Emirates Stadium for the North London Derby, and are set to be without a number of key players due to a long list of injuries.

Arsenal source Hand of Arsenal, however, has posted something hopeful on X this afternoon regarding Odegaard’s chances of making it back.

The Norway international has been out since early October with a knee injury, and it seems there’s some hope of him making it back for Sunday’s big game…

There is a possibility for Martin Ødegaard to be available for the Tottenham.

It will be a late call for him and others. Arsenal are also planning on unveiling a Tifo at the North London Derby. The design was supporter driven with current and former players featuring on it. pic.twitter.com/oX2oYVg6iW — HandöfArsenal (@HandofArsenal) November 20, 2025

The reliable anonymous user, who has often broken big exclusive Arsenal news stories, posted the following:

“There is a possibility for Martin Odegaard to be available for the Tottenham. It will be a late call for him and others. Arsenal are also planning on unveiling a Tifo at the North London Derby. The design was supporter driven with current and former players featuring on it.”

Arsenal’s list of injured players as late call to be made on Martin Odegaard

It will be interesting to see what Mikel Arteta and co. decide with Odegaard, but even if the former Real Madrid man is able to play some part in the game, there’ll still be other issues to contend with.

Gabriel Jesus has been seen back in Arsenal training after being out for almost a year, but Gabriel Magalhaes just got injured on international duty with Brazil.

Kai Havertz is also still out, while the north Londoners have also been without Noni Madueke for some time, and without Viktor Gyokeres for the last two games.

AFC have really good depth this year, so have options to replace their injured stars, though Arteta would undoubtedly much rather have players like Gabriel and Odegaard in his line up as often as possible, as their backups aren’t quite at their supremely high level.