“The truth is…” – Ex-Gunner lifts the lid on Arsenal star rejecting transfer to their rivals

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal left-back Nacho Monreal has discussed the club’s signing of Spanish midfield maestro Martin Zubimendi this summer.

Monreal, who played for both Arsenal and Zubimendi’s former club Real Sociedad, has admitted to long being a big fan of the player, who he saw first coming through as a youngster.

Zubimendi quickly became regarded as one of the top players in the world in his position, and Arsenal pulled off a real coup when they won the race for his signature.

Monreal has now spoken to the Daily Mirror about his role in the deal, as well as the fact that the player notably turned down Liverpool a year earlier.

Nacho Monreal on what he told Arsenal about Martin Zubimendi

Monreal clearly rated Zubimendi pretty quickly, and has admitted to informing Arsenal about him and urging them to make a move.

Still, he also credited Mikel Arteta for getting the deal done, as the Gunners boss is known for being persuasive when it comes to trying to lure players to the club.

“Yes, I spoke with him [Arteta] and with the club in general a long time ago,” Monreal said.

“I said to them: ‘You need to look at Martin Zubimendi,’ because for me, when I arrived at Real Sociedad, Mikel Merino, for example, had already played for Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund.

“He was already a good player, but Martin had come from the academy and had started from zero.

“Even from the beginning and from the first moment, you could see something different, you know, something special.

“You see this guy, he’s 20 or 21 years old and he performs like he was already playing for 10 years.

“He had something different and in my opinion, it’s been a really, really good transfer.

“Yes they paid a lot for him but he deserved it. He’s still young and he’s going to stay for the next six, seven, eight years, at his top level. It was a good move for Arsenal, and for Martin, of course.”

Nacho Monreal on the “truth” about the Martin Zubimendi Liverpool saga

On the saga with Liverpool, he added: “Well, we didn’t speak exactly about Arsenal but the truth is, Liverpool were in for him and he told me he was not ready to leave Real Sociedad.

“But this year, when he got the offer from Arsenal, he knew that it was the right moment, and it was the right place to go.

“I know Mikel called him and Mikel is really, really good when he calls a player, he tells the player exactly what they want to hear.

More Stories / Latest News “Clinical” 45-goal star “appeals” to Arsenal but Man Utd & PSG also eyeing transfer Champions League club targeting move for Aston Villa ‘leader’ in January Exclusive: West Ham star ready to leave for CL club amid Spurs & Newcastle transfer links

“He’s very, very clever but Arsenal really needed this kind of player.”

Zubimendi has been superb for Arsenal and it’s easy to imagine him also being a big hit at Anfield, but it just didn’t work out.

That’s great news for AFC, who are now top of the Premier League table and perhaps the favourites to take the title off LFC this season.