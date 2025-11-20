Terms agreed: Arsenal star rejects five clubs to commit to new Gunners deal

Bukayo Saka and Max Dowman (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman has reportedly rejected offers from five other clubs to agree personal terms on a new contract with the Gunners.

The talented 15-year-old looks like one of the brightest prospects in Europe at the moment, having already made five first-team appearances for Arsenal after rising up through their academy.

Dowman’s immense potential has already seen him compared to Brazil great Kaka (as per football.london) and he follows other top talents such as Bukayo Saka, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly from the Arsenal youth team into the senior side.

Max Dowman has committed his future to Arsenal despite having other offers

According to journalist Nicolo Schira on X, Dowman has now committed his future to Arsenal by agreeing terms on a contract despite having numerous other suitors.

See below as Schira claims Dowman will sign his first professional contract in December 2026 when he turns 17, with a pre-agreement already in place…

? Excl. – ? Done Deal! #Arsenal's top talent Max #Dowman (born in 2009) has turned down 5 bids from foreign clubs to stay at #AFC and he has already agreed personal terms to extend his contract with #Gunners for a long time. He will sign his first professional contract when he… — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) November 20, 2025

Schira posted: “Done Deal! #Arsenal’s top talent Max #Dowman (born in 2009) has turned down 5 bids from foreign clubs to stay at #AFC and he has already agreed personal terms to extend his contract with #Gunners for a long time. He will sign his first professional contract when he turns 17 (December 2026); meanwhile the winger has accepted a pre-agreement + scolarship (sic) from December 2025 to December 2026.”

What people have said about Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman

Mikel Arteta has previously heaped praise onto Dowman for already looking ready to play for the club’s first-team despite his young age.

“If we looked at his passport every day, we would never play him – simple as that. But when you look at what he does in training, you have to play him. If not, you are blind, or I’m blind,” Arteta said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

Meanwhile, Dowman’s teammate Cristhian Mosquera has compared him to Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

“I don’t mean to compare, but his style and way of playing is like Lamine Yamal. His movements are Lamine-esque,” Mosquera told the Athletic.

“I didn’t have him on my radar and when I got to Singapore, he was already training and playing. When they told me he was 15, I couldn’t believe it. He really is an incredible player, and I think he’s going to be world-class.”