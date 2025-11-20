Moises Caicedo of Chelsea goes down injured after a challenge by Pape Matar Sarr of Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve the attacking unit with the signing of Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a return to the Premier League, and Chelsea are interested in signing the player as well. According to a report from TEAMtalk, the English attacker is willing to accept wages of around £200,000 a week in order to move back to England.

Thomas Frank wants Ivan Toney

Thomas Frank is an admirer of the player, having worked with him at Brentford. He believes that Toney could prove to be a quality acquisition for the north London club. Tottenham have already had preliminary talks regarding a potential move in January.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can get the deal done. They need to bring in a reliable goal scorer, and Toney could be the ideal acquisition. He has proven himself in the Premier League and in Saudi Arabia. He has the qualities to improve Tottenham in the final third. He will add goals to the side, and his ability to bring others into the play could prove to be vital as well.

Can Spurs sign Toney?

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can beat Chelsea to his signature. The Blues have recently invested in two strikers, and signing another one would not make a lot of sense. Toney will want regular game time, and moving to Tottenham would be better suited to him. He knows the way Frank likes to play, and he will be able to settle in quickly and make an instant impact.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabian outfit is unwilling to sell the player in January. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can convince them to sell with a lucrative proposal.