Report: Man United sent scouts to watch French duo this month

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are quietly widening their recruitment net ahead of the 2026 transfer window, with fresh reports revealing the club is closely monitoring Stade Rennais duo Jérémy Jacquet and Mohamed Meite.

According to The Sun, a United scout was spotted in attendance during Rennes’ 1–0 victory over Paris FC on November 7, with the two French talents the primary focus of the trip.

Jérémy Jacquet, 20, has become one of Ligue 1’s most intriguing young defenders this season. The centre-back has played every minute of Rennes’ campaign to date, an impressive feat for a player of his age, and has emerged as a key pillar.

Jacquet was the subject of strong interest from Arsenal and Crystal Palace last summer before committing his long-term future to Rennes by signing a contract extension through 2029.

Man United enter French market for talented duo

That new deal means the French outfit hold a strong negotiation position, and any approach from Man United would likely require a substantial transfer fee.

Nonetheless, United’s scouting department reportedly views him as a potential long-term defensive investment, particularly with the future of Harry Maguire uncertain.

Alongside Jacquet, United are also assessing the progress of Mohamed Meite, an 18-year-old striker widely regarded as one of Rennes’ most exciting academy prospects.

United identify young striker as transfer target

While Meite has yet to establish himself as a senior-team regular, he has been generating buzz within French youth football circles.

Meite is seen as a long-term project rather than a player who would immediately compete for first-team minutes, but his profile fits United’s recent push to modernise their recruitment structure under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, who have prioritized smart, future-focused talent acquisition.

United’s presence in France signals genuine interest. With competition for Europe’s best young talents intensifying, their early scouting could prove decisive if either player becomes available in 2026.

Sources: Man United make contact in bid to beat Liverpool to £25m transfer