“Clinical” 45-goal star “appeals” to Arsenal but Man Utd & PSG also eyeing transfer

Serhou Guirassy looks on (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Arsenal, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs eyeing up a potential transfer move for Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy.

As first reported here for the Daily Briefing, the prolific Guinea international is set to be available for €50m this January.

Guirassy will have a €50m release clause in his Dortmund contract, which is only available to an unspecified select group of elite clubs.

It remains to be seen if this includes the likes of Arsenal and Man Utd, but they’re both understood to be showing an interest in the 29-year-old, who has an impressive record of 45 goals in 65 games for Dortmund.

Serhou Guirassy eyed by Arsenal and Man United as he could leave Dortmund for €50m

I’m told Guirassy “appeals” to the Gunners “because of his clinical style and experience”.

Meanwhile, United are one to watch as Ruben Amorim wants more experience up front, while Benjamin Sesko is also injured and Joshua Zirkzee could leave in January.

Elsewhere, PSG fans might well be focusing on how to buy tickets for PSG vs Tottenham in the Champions League, but club chiefs will undoubtedly always be evaluating opportunities on the transfer market.

The Ligue 1 giants loaned out Randal Kolo Muani in the summer, so Guirassy could fill a gap up front, as he’d surely be an upgrade on Goncalo Ramos.

Serhou Guirassy – a late bloomer with a prolific record in the Bundesliga

Guirassy might be set to turn 30 in March, but he’s surely going to appeal to top clubs in the near future.

We’ll have to see if anyone ends up paying as much as €50m for him, but if they do they’ll be getting someone who’s been on fire in front of goal in the Bundesliga.

Club Season Games Goals Stuttgart 2022/23 28 14 Stuttgart 2023/24 30 30 Borussia Dortmund 2024/25 50 38 Borussia Dortmund 2025/26 15 7

Guirassy could surely be a superb short-term option for Arsenal, who need a more proven goal-scorer after a slow start by Viktor Gyokeres, while Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have been really injury prone in recent times, and aren’t exactly 20-plus-goal-a-season players when fully fit anyway.

United also look like they need an upgrade in attack, with Sesko struggling so far, and with Zirkzee surely having no long-term future at Old Trafford after proving poor when he joined last season and slipping down the pecking order since then.

Where do you see Guirassy ending up if he moves this January? Give us your thoughts in the comments!