Marc Guehi has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace sources reportedly expect that if Marc Guehi goes anywhere this January it will be Liverpool, despite links with other big clubs.

The England international saw a late summer transfer to Anfield collapse, as reported by BBC Sport at the time, but his situation remains one to watch as he’ll be out of contract at the end of this season.

Guehi will surely be appealing to a lot of top clubs as a free agent after his impressive form at Palace, with the Daily Mail naming Manchester United as another team to watch in a recent report.

However, according to Sky Sports, it seems Palace feel that if Guehi is to move in January, then it will only be to Liverpool, as other clubs will probably wait to sign him for free next summer instead.

Marc Guehi Liverpool transfer considered more likely than others

Despite failing to get his move to Liverpool in the summer, things will presumably have got to a very advanced stage, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Guehi still had his heart set on linking up with Arne Slot’s side.

The 25-year-old could be a hugely important addition for LFC right now as they have problems with a contract rebel of their own in the form of Ibrahima Konate.

If Konate decides soon that he’s definitely not signing a new deal, then getting Guehi in as early as possible surely makes sense for the Merseyside giants.

Still, there’s no doubt that Man Utd would also benefit from bringing in a top defender like this, perhaps as a long-term replacement for the ageing Harry Maguire.

Liverpool must already regret missing out on Marc Guehi

Liverpool’s defence has been pretty awful this season, with Slot’s side already conceding 17 Premier League goals in their first 11 games.

For context, that’s worse than clubs like Everton, Crystal Palace, Brighton, Newcastle, and Fulham, who are all below them in the table.

In fact, if you look at the league table ordered by most goals conceded, Liverpool are very much at the wrong end compared to title rivals Arsenal and Manchester City…

Virgil van Dijk is perhaps starting to show his age, so there’s clearly room for a top centre-back like Guehi to come in and strengthen the side.

If Liverpool had been able to bring Guehi in during the summer then perhaps they wouldn’t already find themselves out of the title race before we’ve even reached December.