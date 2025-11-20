Thomas Frank wants a new attacker. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in securing the services of Monaco attacker Maghnes Akliouche.

The 23-year-old has been a key player for the French outfit, and he registered 19 goal contributions last season. Tottenham have been tracking him for quite some time, and they have now made contact with the French outfit to formally confirm their interest in the player, as per Fichajes.

They are hoping to sign the French winger, and it will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with Monaco in January. They need more quality on the flanks, and the 23-year-old will add some much-needed unpredictability to the side.

Moving to the Premier League could be the ideal progression for Akliouche. He is a technically gifted attacker with a bright future. He has the qualities used to succeed in England, and he could establish himself as a very useful player for Tottenham.

The North London outfit has looked bereft of ideas in the final third at times. Signing the French attacker could prove to be a game-changer for them. He is excellent when it comes to taking on players and beating them in one-versus-one situations. He will add flair, agility, and unpredictability to the side.

Furthermore, Akliouche is still only 23. He has the time to improve further and fulfil his world-class potential. Even if Tottenham have to pay a premium for him now, the deal could look like a bargain in future.

It remains to be seen whether Monaco is prepared to sanction his departure in the middle of the season. It would be a blow for them. Akliouche is one of the first names on the team sheet, and he has tremendous potential. No club will want to lose a player like him easily.