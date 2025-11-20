Thomas Frank, Tottenham Hotspur Manager speaks to the media during a Press Conference. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign the Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes.

They have already initiated contact with Florentino Perez over a move for the 25-year-old Brazilian international.

Rodyrgo Goes made available

According to a report from Fichajes, Xabi Alonso has made it clear that the Brazilian is not integral to his plans, and the club is free to cash in on him. Tottenham have offered €85 million in order to sign the player. It will be interesting to see if the club is willing to sell in January.

They need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and signing the Brazilian would be a wise decision. He is capable of operating anywhere across the front three.

The 24-year-old has struggled for regular opportunities after Real Madrid, and he needs to play regularly. Tottenham could provide him with that platform. Meanwhile, other Premier League clubs are monitoring his situation as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.

Spurs need Rodrygo

Rodrygo has been hailed as a “special” player in the past. He has the tools to develop into a world-class player with the right guidance. Regular football in the Premier League could bring out the best in the player and help him fulfil his potential.

Tottenham have struggled to score goals consistently, and the Brazilian could be the ideal addition for them. He could prove to be an upgrade on their current attacking options.

The €85 million investment might seem like a premium right now, but the South American has the potential to justify the outlay.

Given the fact that he is not a key player for the club, Real Madrid could be tempted to sell. €85 million is a lot of money and it could help them improve multiple areas of their squad.