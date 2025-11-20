Tottenham make decision on the future of attacker Mathys Tel

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

AS Roma are preparing a January approach for Tottenham Hotspur striker Mathys Tel, with the Serie A club eager to reinforce their frontline midway through the season.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia), Roma have identified the 20-year-old French forward as one of their priority targets, and early discussions are underway regarding a potential loan deal until the end of the campaign.

Tottenham, who signed Tel permanently from Bayern Munich last summer, are not considering a full sale, but they are open to sanctioning a temporary exit.

Spurs view Tel as a long-term investment, yet they recognise that his development would benefit from consistent minutes, something he has struggled to secure so far this season under Thomas Frank.

Mathys Tel has struggled for playing time at Tottenham

Tel’s arrival at Spurs came after a highly successful six-month loan spell during the second half of the 2024-25 campaign, where he scored three goals and registered one assist, playing a pivotal role in Tottenham’s Europa League triumph. Tel has found minutes hard to come by in the Premier League.

Roma’s interest is driven by a growing urgency in the Italian capital. Although the Giallorossi are enjoying a strong season, currently sitting second in Serie A and boasting the league’s best defensive record with just five goals conceded, their attacking numbers paint a worrying picture.

Among the top six sides, Roma have scored the fewest goals, a weakness that has already cost them valuable points.

Their summer signings Evan Ferguson and Artem Dovbyk, expected to provide the cutting edge, have underperformed, with neither player managing to establish themselves.

As a result, Roma are now seeking a forward capable of bringing energy, unpredictability, and clinical finishing in the final third.

Tel is the ideal player that AS Roma are looking for

Tel fits this profile perfectly. His ability to operate across the front line, exploit space behind defenses, and press aggressively makes him an ideal addition to Roma’s system.

The Italian side also believe that the player’s hunger to play regularly could work in their favour, especially with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon.

Whether Tottenham will agree to let Tel depart still depends on incoming reinforcements and squad depth heading into January. But Roma are optimistic, and talks are expected to intensify in the coming weeks.

Tottenham favourites to land 24-year-old Aston Villa target who could “be a superstar”