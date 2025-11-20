Unai Emery makes decision on the future of Aston Villa star with 223 appearances

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are prepared to consider offers for Emiliano Martínez in the January transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The report states that the club’s stance has shifted significantly in recent weeks, with senior figures now willing to cash in on the Argentine goalkeeper as they actively search for a successor.

Martínez, who has been a mainstay at Villa Park since 2020, was recently stripped of the vice-captaincy, further fueling speculation about his future.

Manchester United remain strong admirers of the World Cup–winning goalkeeper.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez to leave in January?

United could consider a move in January, just like they did in the summer, although the emergence of Senne Lammens this season has given them assurity.

For Villa, the situation is delicate. Martínez has delivered several outstanding performances this season.

Losing him mid-season would undeniably weaken Unai Emery’s squad, but the club also recognize that keeping a player who may be open to leaving, especially after losing a leadership role, may not be sustainable.

Villa have already begun assessing alternatives, with Manchester City’s James Trafford emerging as a top candidate.

The highly rated English goalkeeper has struggled for minutes at the Etihad, where Gianluigi Donnarumma’s arrival has pushed him down Pep Guardiola’s pecking order.

Unai Emery has identified Martinez’s replacement

Villa believe Trafford could be an attainable long-term option, young, homegrown, and stylistically suited to Emery’s build-from-the-back philosophy.

The goalkeeper has made 223 appearances for the Premier League side.

He has been a brilliant servant to the club and perhaps their best goalkeeper in the Premier League era.

He is going to be missed but if Villa can sign Trafford, they would be more than happy with their business.

Aston Villa eyeing transfer swoop for Bundesliga star who wants a new challenge