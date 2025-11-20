(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk has sparked speculation with his latest comments that suggests that the Liverpool star could be thinking about retirement in the near future.

The comments came after captaining the Dutch side to World Cup qualification with a 4-0 win against Lithuania.

Van Dijk’s “final tournament” comment fuels retirement talk

The comments, delivered in the dressing room and shared on social media by the Dutch national team, had the unmistakable tone of a captain cherishing a closing chapter.

Speaking to the squad after the Oranje successfully secured their qualification for the World Cup, Virgil van Dijk said: “I obviously want to thank everyone who’s here, all the players, the staff and all the people who make sure everything runs smoothly behind the scenes.

“I’m proud to be the captain of Oranje and to lead you every single time. I’m already excited for the final tournament and to achieve success together.”

The specific phrase “the final tournament” has been picked up by fans as the crucial detail.

For a player who will be 35 by the time the World Cup kicks off, easing his demanding workload is a logical step.

An international retirement immediately following the World Cup would allow him to focus solely on his club career, potentially extending his time at the elite level, where the physical demands are becoming increasingly fierce following a serious ACL injury in 2020.

This strategic withdrawal from the Oranje setup could be the first sign of a measured wind-down to his illustrious career.

Virgil van Dijk’s comments come amid struggling season with Liverpool

The timing of Van Dijk’s reflective mood is particularly notable as it comes amid one of the most challenging seasons of his Liverpool career.

Despite entering the campaign as the reigning Premier League champions, the Reds have struggled significantly for form and consistency.

Currently sitting 8th in the Premier League table, well outside the European qualification places, the defensive solidity that Van Dijk is known for has been tested repeatedly.

The dip in form has resulted in criticism from pundits including Wayne Rooney, however, Van Dijk has responded to those both on and off the pitch.

He has been the most transformative signing of the modern Liverpool era, providing the defensive foundation for the team’s Premier League and Champions League triumphs in recent years.

Statistic Total Appearances 335 Goals 30 Assists 13 Premier League Clean Sheets 101 Major Trophies Won 8

Why a post-World Cup International retirement makes sense

Any talk of full retirement from football should be dismissed for now. Van Dijk recently committed to Liverpool by signing a new contract in April, keeping him at Anfield until 2027.

His current contract means he will be approaching 36 years old when it expires.

While the commitment to 2027 is firm, the hint of international retirement suggests plans are being made to prioritise his club duties and manage the final, highly valuable years of his playing contract.