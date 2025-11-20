West Ham intend to sign a new striker in January. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham United are looking to improve their attacking unit in the coming months, and they have identified Franculino Dju as a target.

The 19-year-old attacker has done quite well for FC Midtjylland, and West Ham were hoping to secure his signature. However, a football agent has now informed Claret & Hugh that the player has no interest in joining the London club.

Franculino Dju not keen on West Ham move

Top teams across Europe are interested in signing Dju, and a move to West Ham would be a step down for him. Furthermore, he is likely to cost a lot of money.

The agent claimed: “Franculino will cost €40 million in the summer, €60 million in January, has 8–10 clubs interested, and has zero interest in West Ham. Four Champions League clubs want him.”

More Stories / Latest News West Ham star stripped off captaincy after latest controversy Report: Wolves close to sealing January signing, advanced talks underway €80m-rated star on Chelsea & Man United radar is “the dream” target for Tottenham

West Ham could have used Dju

It is no secret that West Ham need a quality striker in January. It will be interesting to see if they can find a reliable goal scorer. They have not been able to find the back of the regularly, and it has cost them. Nicklas Fullkrug is expected to move on. He has not been able to live up to the expectations, and West Ham need to cash in on the player.

They will need to bring in a quality replacement in the coming weeks, and it remains to be seen who they end up with. Signing a quality striker could help them salvage the season and secure safety in the top flight. They are currently fighting for survival in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Dju is highly rated across Europe, and the African will want to compete at the highest level. He will look to join a club where he will be able to fight for trophies and play alongside quality players.