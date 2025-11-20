West Ham defeated Newcastle on Sunday. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek has had his fair share of criticism in recent months.

The Czech Republic International was not able to hit top form in recent months, but he has turned a corner under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Tomas Soucek has impressed under Nuno

The towering midfielder has had a change of role under the new manager, and he is being used as an auxiliary striker. The midfielder has shown impressive form, and he has scored in back-to-back wins over Newcastle and Burnley. There is no doubt that he will be a player for West Ham as they look to secure survival in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the midfielder has been criticised heavily with the national team as well. The midfielder and his teammates were heavily criticised recently after they refused to thank the Czech fans following the 6-0 demolition of Gibraltar in the World Cup qualifiers this week.

Soucek punished for latest controversy

The Czech Football Association has now released an apology to the fans for the behaviour of the players. They added that the players will not be receiving their usual financial bonuses for the game, and Soucek will not be the captain of the team in the next match either.

The statement read: “The players’ reaction should have been the opposite. They should have thanked the active fans. Not only for yesterday’s support, but also for their long-term and tireless support throughout the entire qualifying cycle after a series of unconvincing performances. “The FAČR Football Association also decided that Tomas Soucek will not lead the team as captain in the next match and the players will not be paid bonuses related to yesterday’s qualifying match. These funds will be donated to help those in need.”

Apparently, the players were unhappy with the excessive criticism from the fans for their performances. It remains to be seen whether the midfielder can turn it around and win the approval of the fans at the club and the international level in the coming months.