(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Wolves are interested in signing Independiente de Valle midfielder Patrik Mercado in January.

According to a report from El Diario, the Premier League site is closing in on the capture of the 22-year-old midfielder. They wanted to sign the player at the start of the season as well.

The midfielder is reportedly on the radar of multiple clubs, including Sevilla, but Wolves are very close to completing the deal to sign him in January. The midfielder is likely to cost around €5.96 million.

Wolves closing in on Patrik Mercado

The 22-year-old is highly rated, and the Ecuador international should prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Wolves. They have had a disappointing season so far, and they are yet to win a single game in the Premier League. They will be desperate to bounce back strongly, and they need quality players in January. They will be looking to secure survival in the top flight this season. It will be interesting to see if the South American midfielder can hit the ground running in the Premier League and establish himself as an important player for Wolves during the second half of the season.

Mercado could be a top signing

The reported fee is quite cheap, and the player could prove to be a bargain in the long term. The opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League will be exciting for him.

Wolves are currently in advanced negotiations to complete the transfer, and it will be interesting to see if they can wrap up the move quickly.

They should look to add more quality to the defensive unit as well. They have been quite poor at the back, and they need to tighten up if they want to survive in the top flight.