(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Robert Lewandowski from Barcelona.

According to a report from Fichajes, Ruben Amorim is interested in signing the experienced Polish international, but the Red Devils are hoping to bring in younger players with more potential. They are not prepared to invest a huge amount of money in the Barcelona star. Also, it would be a short-term acquisition, and Manchester United are looking to build for the future.

Amorim keen on Robert Lewandowski

The Portuguese manager feels that Lewandowski could transform Manchester United immediately and help them compete at the highest level. It remains to be seen whether he can convince the club hierarchy to make a move for the Barcelona star.

The 37-year-old is certainly one of the best strikers of his generation. He has proven himself at multiple clubs, and there is no doubt that he is good enough for the Premier League. He could prove to be an excellent acquisition in the short term.

Lewandowski move would be a gamble

However, the player earns €32 million per season. It is a huge amount of money for a player who is in the twilight stages of his career. There is no guarantee that he would be a raging success in the Premier League.

It would be a gamble, and it is no surprise that Manchester United are sceptical about making the move. They need more quality and depth in the attacking unit. They have signed Benjamin Sesko recently, but they should look to move for another striker in the coming weeks.

Adding another goal scorer would be ideal for them, and it could help them finish the season strongly. Sesko is still adapting to English football. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.