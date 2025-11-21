Arne Slot responds to fresh question about Liverpool signing Marc Guehi in January

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has responded to a question from a reporter about a potential January transfer window move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The Reds remain confident of signing Guehi, as we understand it, despite a deal for the England international breaking down late on in the summer transfer window.

Slot looks like he could do with a new centre-back signing as soon as possible after a difficult start to the season which has seen Liverpool already conceding a worryingly high 17 goals in 11 league games.

Guehi is nearing the end of his contract with Crystal Palace, so it makes sense that he’s once again the subject of speculation as we edge closer to January.

Arne Slot’s response after being asked about Marc Guehi

Asked about Guehi or another centre-back signing, Slot made it clear he’s not thinking about it right now, though he hinted that perhaps sporting director Richard Hughes is…

Still, overall the message from Slot is that a new signing is pretty much the last thing on his mind at the moment, with so much else on the Dutch tactician to focus on as he looks to get his team’s season back on track.

At the same time, however, managers are known for being careful about how they talk about transfers publicly, so it might not be entirely true that Slot isn’t thinking about Guehi or a similar potential signing at least a little bit.

Marc Guehi looks urgently needed at Liverpool

Marc Guehi in action against Liverpool
Marc Guehi in action against Liverpool (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

LFC have been leaking goals all season, even when they were winning more games earlier in the campaign, so there’s surely the need to bring in a top quality player like Guehi as soon as possible.

Virgil van Dijk isn’t getting any younger and has been below-par this season, while Ibrahima Konate might be distracted as he’s nearing the end of his contract at Anfield.

Guehi could make an ideal long-term addition to improve this Liverpool defence, but they might even need one more CB signing on top of that.

