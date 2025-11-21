Spotted: Arsenal officials meet with Jorge Mendes to discuss stunning €90m transfer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Kenan Yildiz (Photo by George Wood, Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Arsenal officials have reportedly been spotted in talks with super agent Jorge Mendes in Turin to discuss a deal for Juventus attacking midfielder Kenan Yildiz.

The talented young Turkey international is firmly establishing himself as one of the biggest prospects in world football at the moment after impressing in Serie A.

Yildiz scored 12 goals in all competitions last season, and has started this campaign with nine goals and five assists in 23 games for club and country.

We’ve previously reported on Yildiz being eyed by Manchester United and Chelsea, but now it seems Arsenal will also be one to watch as they step up their interest.

Kenan Yildiz transfer latest as Arsenal hold talks with Jorge Mendes

Yildiz is represented by super agent Jorge Mendes, who also notably has many other big name footballers on his list of clients.

Arsenal would do well to establish good relations with him if they want to move into pole position for Yildiz in the near future.

Still, the 20-year-old won’t come cheap, with some talk that he could already cost between €90-100m.

Juve clearly won’t want to let a big prospect like this leave, with Yildiz already a key player for them and looking like someone with the potential to be the best in the world.

Kenan Yildiz could strengthen Arsenal’s attack

Arsenal are known for being good defensively, but their wingers and forwards are perhaps not as good as some of their rivals.

See the graphic below showing how Yildiz compares to Eberechi Eze, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard, with the Juventus star clearly looking like someone who’d add something to Mikel Arteta’s side…

Arsenal spent big on new signings in the summer, so perhaps they’ll continue to try to strengthen and show ambition in the market in January and next year.

If so, Yildiz certainly looks like someone well worth moving for as he could light up the Premier League.