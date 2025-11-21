Sources: “Open” situation as Arsenal & Liverpool hover for intriguing transfer opportunity

Jean-Philippe Mateta with his France teammates (Photo by Aziz Karimov/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool are keeping an eye on Jean-Philippe Mateta amid some uncertainty over his future at Crystal Palace, as reported first in this exclusive for the Daily Briefing.

The France international has been a prolific scorer in his time in the Premier League, and it makes sense that this has sparked interest from bigger clubs.

As previously reported, there have also been some signs of interest from Manchester United, Tottenham, and Newcastle, even if the latest information suggests it’s Arsenal and Liverpool who are the main teams to watch.

Mateta is yet to decide his future, but there are talks ongoing with Palace, according to sources, with mixed messages coming out about how likely he is to agree to a new deal.

Jean-Philippe Mateta transfer situation explained

In positive news for Palace fans, it seems there is some more optimism about keeping Mateta than there was just a month ago, when the feeling was that he was heading for the Selhurst Park exit.

We’ll have to see how things pan out, but it looks like Mateta will have other tempting offers to consider, so perhaps he’s waiting to see if the Arsenal and Liverpool interest develops into anything more concrete.

The Gunners could perhaps do with more cover up front as both Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz have been very injury prone, while Viktor Gyokeres hasn’t made the most convincing start to life at the Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool are also yet to see the best of expensive summer signing Alexander Isak, so perhaps there’s a role for Mateta at Anfield too.

Palace need to keep Mateta amid uncertainty

Jean-Philippe Mateta Games Goals 2023/24 39 19 2024/25 46 17 2025/26 18 8

Palace could really do with tying Mateta down to a new contract after losing Eberechi Eze in the summer, and with Marc Guehi looking like running down his current deal and becoming a free agent next summer.

The Eagles also lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich just over a year ago, and will likely have suitors for other star players such as Adam Wharton and Daniel Munoz in the near future.

Mateta has been a key player for Oliver Glasner and it’s easy to see him shining at a bigger club, but Palace have also been good for him, so we’ll have to see if he decides to stay put.