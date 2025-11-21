“Best of his age group” – Arsenal threatening to poach exciting Liverpool wonderkid

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly hovering for the potential transfer of highly-regarded 15-year-old Liverpool wonderkid Joshua Abe.

The talented teenager is not someone Liverpool will want to lose, but it seems the Reds are facing a threat from rivals Arsenal, according to the Daily Mail.

The piece also quotes an expert on youth football as describing Abe as “the best of his age group”, so it would certainly be smart business by the Gunners if they could lure him to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal transfer could be a great move for Joshua Abe’s career progression

Abe looks like he has a very promising career ahead of him, so he’ll want to think carefully about his future as he nears the age where he could start playing more senior first-team football.

Although Liverpool have done well to bring through a few homegrown young players such as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones in recent years, Arsenal’s record on that front is quite a lot better.

Mikel Arteta has been instrumental in the progression of homegrown talents like Bukayo Saka, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly, while even 15-year-old Max Dowman has been involved with the first-team at times this season.

Abe could do well to join Arsenal if he wants to get that kind of development and the chance to play regularly for a top club in the near future.

Who is Liverpool wonderkid Joshua Abe?

Abe is not yet the biggest name in world football, but he is very highly rated by those who’ve watched him.

A two-footed winger reminiscent of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Abe has already won trophies at youth level with LFC, and represented England at youth level on several occasions.

Abe has been at Liverpool for years, initially joining the Under-9s, but it remains to be seen if he’ll stay at Anfield for much longer.