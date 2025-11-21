Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal have joined the race to sign the Bundesliga striker Serhou Guirassy.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a move away from the German club, and he is attracting interest from the London club. Mikel Arteta is reportedly looking to add more depth to the attacking unit. Even though Arsenal signed Viktor Gyokeres in the summer, Arteta believes that another quality striker could make a big difference for them, as per Fichajes.

Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with Guirassy as well.

Arsenal to sign Serhou Guirassy?

Guirassy has proven himself in Germany with Stuttgart and Dortmund. He is at the peak of his career, and he could make an instant impact in the Premier League as well.

The 29-year-old has 15 goal contributions in all competitions this season. He could be tempted to move to the Premier League if the opportunity presents itself. Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for them will be hard to turn down. They are fighting for the league title, and they are expected to do well in the UEFA Champions League as well. Joining them could allow the player to win major trophies in future.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus has been linked with a move away from Arsenal. The experienced striker could be his replacement.

Can Arsenal agree on a deal for Guirassy?

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can agree on a fee with the German club. They are demanding a sum of up to €50 million for the experienced forward. Arsenal will probably hope to sign him for a more reasonable amount of money. At 29, €50 million would be quite expensive for the player.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

The striker is attracting interest from multiple clubs, and he will want to join a competitive team. PSG are monitoring his situation as well.