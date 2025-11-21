Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca looks on during a training session (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Atletico Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios.

The 22-year-old is a key player for the Spanish club, and Chelsea are hoping to sign him. They have made an enquiry for the talented young midfielder, and it will be interesting to see if Atletico Madrid are prepared to sell.

Chelsea learn Pablo Barrios asking price

According to a report from Fichajes, they could demand €100 million for the talented young midfielder. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea are prepared to pay. They have two quality midfielders at their disposal, and signing Barrios could complete their midfield unit for the foreseeable future.

The 22-year-old midfielder could be tempted to join Chelsea. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they are expected to fight for major trophies in the coming seasons. They have recently won a couple of trophies.

Barrios would be a superb addition

Barrios could form a solid partnership with Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez. Chelsea are looking to put together a formidable team capable of winning major trophies, and having a midfield like that would be a huge boost.

The asking price might seem expensive right now, but the player has the potential to justify the investment in the long run.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are interested in the player as well, and they are prepared to offer €70 million in order to get the deal done. However, he is considered an untouchable asset at Atletico Madrid, and they will only sell €100 million.

Chelsea certainly have the financial muscle to pay up. They have paid more money for Caicedo and Fernandez. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to break the Bank in the coming months.