Talks this week: Chelsea working to beat London rivals to potential €50m transfer

Ousmane Diomande in action for Sporting against Juventus (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly made a flurry of enquiries this week over a potential transfer move for Sporting Lisbon central defender Ousmane Diomande.

The talented young Ivory Coast international is also being linked as a target for Crystal Palace, but Chelsea could hijack their move, according to TEAMtalk.

The Blues have long had Diomande on their radar, according to the report, and it seems they’ve reignited their interest in him.

Diomande could likely cost around €50m, which TEAMtalk note would be a club-record signing for Palace if they’re able to pull it off.

Ousmane Diomande transfer makes sense for both Chelsea and Crystal Palace

Diomande has impressed during his time with Sporting, and it makes sense that he’s seen as a useful potential signing for Chelsea and Palace.

The 21-year-old looks like he has a great future at the highest level, and it seems only a matter of time before we see him testing himself at a bigger club and a more competitive league.

Diomande could be ideal to replace Marc Guehi at Selhurst Park, with the England international heading towards the end of his contract.

Meanwhile, Chelsea would also benefit from another defensive signing due to Levi Colwill’s injury and some underwhelming displays from the likes of Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Who else is on Chelsea’s list of defensive targets?

As previously reported, Chelsea are also eyeing Sven Botman as a potential signing to boost their defence, and Diomande could be another good option for the west London giants to consider.

According to Fichajes, Nottingham Forest’s Murillo is also a CFC target, so that could be another intriguing saga to keep an eye on.

Finally, Simon Phillips has also linked Chelsea with Ronald Araujo and Joel Ordonez for that position.

Who do you want to see joining in defence, Chelsea fans? Let us know in the comments!