Enzo Maresca confirms Chelsea star now out vs Arsenal after accidental injury at home

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed a fresh injury blow for Cole Palmer, who now looks set to miss big upcoming games against the likes of Barcelona and Arsenal.

The Blues take on Burnley in the Premier League in tomorrow’s early kick-off, and Maresca spoke at his press conference to discuss a number of topics this morning.

One bit of bad news for Chelsea is that Palmer won’t be back tomorrow and also looks set to miss upcoming fixtures against Barca and Arsenal as well due to hitting his toe in an accident at home.

See below for Maresca’s Palmer injury update in his press conference earlier today…

Fans of the west London giants won’t be too happy to hear this news, with Palmer undoubtedly a hugely important player for Chelsea, even if they’ve coped pretty well without him so far.

Cole Palmer’s injury troubles this season

Palmer hasn’t played for Chelsea since hobbling off in that 2-1 defeat away to Manchester United at the end of September.

The England international was initially expected back after not too long, but Maresca spoke out to confirm it was going to be another six weeks.

It seems Palmer’s injury has now got worse again after hitting his toe at home, further delaying his return to first-team action.

Palmer’s initial problem was a groin injury suffered during that defeat at Old Trafford, and he’ll undoubtedly be frustrated to have picked up a new separate problem to delay his comeback.

Maresca has another quality attacking options to choose from, such as Estevao Willian, Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho, but none can quite offer what Palmer does when he’s fully fit and at his best.