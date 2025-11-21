Fans of Everton gather outside the stadium as flags depicting the Everton club badge. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Celtic attacker Daizen Maeda has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

He was heavily linked with an exit during the summer transfer window, but Celtic managed to keep him at the club. It appears that the player is unhappy with his situation, and he is seeking a move in January.

West Ham United and Crystal Palace wanted Maeda a few months ago.

Celtic could sell Daizen Maeda

Celtic could consider selling the player in the middle of the season. According to Football Insider, Everton are interested in signing the player in January.

It is no secret that they need more goals on the side, and the Japanese International could be very useful for them. The opportunity to move to England will be attractive for him as well, and the player will be looking to prove himself at the highest level.

The move could be ideal for all parties, and it will be interesting to see if Everton follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done.

Pete O’Rourke claimed: “There is an opportunity for Celtic to cash in on Daizen Maeda. He’s definitely not been at his best this season. “He’s probably been a bit distracted by all that transfer speculation over the summer, maybe a bit disappointed that he didn’t get his move away in the summer transfer window, which he hoped for. “For Celtic right now, I don’t think they can afford to let him go without bringing in a replacement first and foremost. He’s obviously a player who is maybe a bit unhappy with his situation right now. “He’s under contract until 2027. If there is interest in Maeda in the January window, it’s maybe something Celtic will look at to allow the player to move and get the move that he wished he got in the summer.”

Everton could use Maeda

Everton will be hoping to finish in a respectable position on the table, and they need quality additions in January. Adding more goals and creativity in the final third could make a big difference for them.

The Japanese international has shown his quality at Celtic, and he will look to make his mark in English football if the move goes through. Maeda scored 33 goals last season and picked up 12 assists. He has four goals to his name this season.