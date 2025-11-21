Report: Everton ready to return for €35m-rated forward they wanted in summer

Everton are looking to improve their attacking unit during the January transfer window.

They have identified the Bologna striker Santiago Castro as a potential target. The 21-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and he was on the Everton wishlist during the summer transfer window as well. However, the Toffees decided to sign Thierno Barry instead.

It seems that they are prepared to return for Castro in January. It is no secret that they need another quality striker. Beto has not been able to live up to the expectations, and Everton will need alternatives. They will be hoping to finish in a respectable position in the table, and they need more goals on the side.

Castro is capable of operating as a centre forward as well as on the flanks. He has four goals and an assist to his name in the Italian league.

The player has a contract with Bologna until 2028, and the Italian outfit is under no pressure to sell. They could demand a premium if Everton decides to come calling in January.

It will be interesting to see if they are willing to pay a premium to get the deal done. According to TEAMtalk, the player will cost around €35 million. Everton certainly have the resources to get the deal across the line, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

The opportunity to move to England will be quite exciting for Castro. It would be a step up in his career, and he would get to test himself against top-quality players in England. He has the technical attributes to thrive in English football. If he can improve physically, he could be an important player for Everton.