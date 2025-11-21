Leeds want to do business in January. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leeds United are interested in signing Troy Parrott from AZ Alkmaar, and they will face competition from Everton and Crystal Palace.

The 23-year-old striker has been outstanding since he moved to the Dutch side. He has 33 goals to his name in 61 appearances. He could prove to be an excellent addition for all three Premier League clubs, and it will be interesting to see if the Dutch outfit is willing to sanction his departure.

Parrott has been linked with West Ham United as well.

Will AZ let Troy Parrott leave?

He is a key player for them, and his departure in January would be a huge blow for AZ. He has a contract with them until 2029, and they are under no pressure to sell him. The English clubs might have to pay over the odds in order to get the deal done.

Parrott has played in England before with Tottenham, and he might be tempted to return.

Meanwhile, the North London club will benefit from his return to the Premier League, as per TEAMtalk. They inserted a 20% sell-on clause in his deal when they sold him, and they stand to profit from his move.

Parrott would improve all three clubs

Parrott recently scored five goals in two international matches for the Republic of Ireland, and he is in red-hot form. Leeds and Everton have struggled to find the back of the net regularly, and signing the 23-year-old could prove to be a defining bit of business for them.

They will be hoping to finish in a respectable position, and a quality striker could help them improve immensely.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have done quite well under Oliver Glasner, and they are looking to build a quality team. Having another reliable striker supporting Jean-Philippe Mateta would be ideal. They are competing in European football, and they could be an attractive destination for the player.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up.