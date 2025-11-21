Liverpool rival Man Utd & Chelsea for £100m transfer of “phenomenal” midfield maestro

Arne Slot and Elliot Anderson (Photos by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are the latest club being linked with an interest in signing Nottingham Forest central midfielder Elliot Anderson.

The England international is enjoying a remarkable rise in the Premier League and for his national side, becoming a hugely important player for Thomas Tuchel’s side towards the end of their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Our information is that Chelsea are increasingly keen on Anderson, and this follows strong links with Manchester United and others.

Now the latest from the Times is that Liverpool are also in the conversation, seemingly alongside Man Utd and Newcastle as Anderson’s main suitors, with the 23-year-old expected to cost around £100m.

Elliot Anderson could be set for big-money transfer

It certainly seems inevitable that Anderson is going to move to a big club before too long, as he’s surely too good to carry on playing for Forest.

The former Newcastle youngster looks absolutely made for the very highest level, so it makes sense that the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea are looking at him as he could be a superb addition for clubs playing in the Champions League.

Arne Slot already has quality players like Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister in that area of his squad, but Anderson arguably looks like he’d be an upgrade.

Described as “phenomenal” by Chelsea’s Reece James (as per TNT Sports), Anderson might have a slightly harder time getting past Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo in Enzo Maresca’s starting XI at Stamford Bridge.

He would, however, surely be worth every penny for United right now as he could form a key part of their midfield rebuild, with an upgrade needed on the ageing Casemiro and the unconvincing Manuel Ugarte.

Is Elliot Anderson the new Declan Rice?

Anderson is a true all-rounder in midfield, combining superb defensive work rate with quality on the ball in a style reminiscent of Arsenal star and England teammate Declan Rice.

We saw Rice move for big money from West Ham to Arsenal a few years ago, and it’s no wonder that’s the kind of price tag Forest might now expect for their star player.

It will be interesting to see where Anderson ends up, as it’s easy to envisage an almighty race for his signature in the months ahead.

Where do you see Anderson moving to next, and how far can he go in the game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!