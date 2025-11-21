Ibrahima Konate in Liverpool training (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a move away from the club.

The player will be out of contract at the end of the season, and he has not signed an extension with the Premier League outfit yet. According to Christian Falk, the player is now aware that Liverpool would like to sell him unless he decides to sign an extension.

Ibrahima Konate could be sold

Falk claimed on CFBayernInsider: “Konate knows that Liverpool would like to sell him if he’s not prepared to sign a new contract, so he has to decide now. Bayern have said they’re interested, so it could be difficult for them if the Frenchman decides to sign a new contract at Liverpool.”

German champions Bayern Munich are interested in the player. It will be interesting to see whether the player is ready to commit his long-term future to the English club.

The French international is prepared to sort out his future quickly now. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Reds must convince Konate

He is a key player for Liverpool, and losing Konate would be a blow for them. They would like to keep him at the club for as long as possible. He is at the peak of his powers, and he is certainly one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

Liverpool need to hold onto their best players if they want to fight for major trophies regularly. Keeping the French international would be ideal for them. They should do everything in their power to convince the player to sign a new deal.

He has been able to fight for major trophies and win the league title at Liverpool. He has no reason to leave the club right now. It would be ideal for him to sign a new deal and continue fighting for trophies with the Premier League side.