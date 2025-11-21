Man City offer James Trafford in swap deal for Newcastle star

Tino Livramento and Joelinton in action for Newcastle (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Manchester City are reportedly offering goalkeeper James Trafford to Newcastle United in a bid to try to sign Tino Livramento.

The Sky Blues signed Trafford from Burnley this summer, but quickly afterwards also brought in another top class goalkeeper in the form of Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is now clearly Pep Guardiola’s number one.

This will surely cast major doubt over Trafford’s future, and a report from TEAMtalk claims he could already be offloaded by the club.

Livramento has impressed at Newcastle and has often been linked as a target for Man City, who now seem set to try again for the 23-year-old by including Trafford in a potential deal.

Manchester City and Newcastle to agree swap deal?

It remains to be seen if this will definitely go through, but it could be smart business by City, as Newcastle were also one of the clubs interested in Trafford while he was at Burnley.

While the Magpies probably won’t be too keen to let Livramento leave, they could be tempted if it meant they had another chance of bringing Trafford to St James’ Park.

And for any fans wondering how to buy Newcastle vs Manchester City tickets for the game this weekend, if you do make it to the game then perhaps be aware that club chiefs could use this match as an opportunity to discuss this rumoured swap deal.

What could Tino Livramento bring to Man City?

Trafford is clearly not needed at City due to the presence of Donnarumma, but Livramento could quickly become an important player.

The talented young England international can play right-back or left-back to a high standard, and that kind of versatility and intelligence looks like it would make him a good fit for Guardiola’s side.

It remains to be seen what his best position is, but he’d perhaps be suited to the right-back role for City as an upgrade on Matheus Nunes.

On the left, MCFC already have Rayan Ait-Nouri and Nico O’Reilly, so arguably have less of a need for someone in that position.

Still, Livramento is a quality player so could get opportunities on either side, and City fans will surely be excited about the prospect of the former Chelsea man heading to the Etihad Stadium.