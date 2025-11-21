Sources: Man United “confident” of agreeing bargain fee for Chelsea transfer target

Elliot Anderson with England, and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Alex Pantling, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are increasingly confident that they can strike a bargain transfer deal for Nottingham Forest central midfielder Elliot Anderson, as reported here for the Daily Briefing.

The Red Devils look to be really keen on Anderson, and there’s the sense that the England international would also be open to the move to Old Trafford.

This has perhaps given Man Utd some degree of confidence that they can reach an agreement with Forest for below the £100m figure that has been put out by some sections of the press.

Anderson has also been linked with United, and with other big clubs such as Liverpool, by the Times, who are among the outlets to state that the 23-year-old’s value is around £100m.

However, my information before was that £70m might be realistic, and sources now state that United feel they could even get him for slightly less than that.

Manchester United’s optimism over Elliot Anderson transfer

“Financially, the situation is complex,” one source told me.

“Anderson is under contract with Forest until 2029, giving the club strong leverage. Internally, the club believes Anderson’s value could exceed £100 million if his development continues.

“Still, Manchester United are confident that £60 million would be enough to tempt Forest into negotiations.”

Another added: “Anderson is open to a move to Old Trafford – he’s drawn by the chance to play on the biggest stage and join one of the big six.”

It’s perhaps easy to see why MUFC believe they could get Anderson for a reasonable fee, as his desire to move could make things difficult for Forest in negotiations.

Elliot Anderson looks like an ideal signing for Man Utd

Anderson is also wanted by Chelsea, but he’d surely get more playing time at Old Trafford, where Ruben Amorim needs to rebuild his midfield.

The former Newcastle youngster looks ideal to give Amorim an upgrade on the ageing Casemiro and the underwhelming Manuel Ugarte.

Anderson is a real all-rounder in the middle of the park and could take this United side to another level.

Great United sides of the past have relied on world class midfield generals like Roy Keane and Michael Carrick, and Anderson looks like he could have the potential to end his career in that category.