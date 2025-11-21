Ruben Amorim of Manchester United (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian has done quite well in the Premier League, and he is on the radar of top teams. He has shown that he is good enough to play for the biggest club in the country, and Manchester United are hoping to get the deal done.

Antoine Semenyo to Man United?

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United is now the most likely destination for the 25-year-old attacker. We have recently covered reports claiming that Liverpool are keen on the player as well. The development will come as a blow to the Premier League champions.

Manchester United need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and it will be interesting to see how they accommodate the 25-year-old in the starting lineup. He is naturally a left-sided attacker, but he is capable of operating anywhere across the front three.

Manchester United have recently signed Matheus Cunha, who plays in a similar role. They will need to provide the African with gametime assurance if they want to get the deal done. He will not want to sit on the bench at a big club. He is one of the best attacking players in the league right now. Semenyo has been hailed as “extraordinary” by Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool eyeing Semenyo

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can get the deal across the line. They need quality players like Semenyo if they want to get back to the top of English football.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are interested in the player as well, and they need more depth on the flanks. They will be able to provide him with more opportunities compared to Manchester United. They are better placed to challenge for major trophies as well. It remains to be seen whether they can win the race for his signature.