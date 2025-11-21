Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United gestures during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Porto midfielder Victor Froholdt.

The 19-year-old central midfielder is highly rated across Europe, and Real Madrid are keen on him. Atletico Madrid are monitoring his progress as well. He is clearly one of the finest young midfield players in European football.

Man United learn Victor Froholdt asking price

According to a report from Fichajes, the player will not be sold below his €85 million release clause. Manchester United will have to pay up if they want to get the deal done. They have already prepared a detailed report on his development, and they have been watching him extensively. It remains to be seen whether they decide to follow up on their interest with an official proposal.

They need more quality and technical ability in the middle of the park, and the 19-year-old could be a long-term investment. They have done well to groom young players in the past, and they could help him fulfil his potential.

Real Madrid keen on Froholdt

Competing with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will not be easy. They must look to move quickly in order to get the deal done. Real Madrid need more technical ability in the middle of the park as well. They have struggled in the midfield since the departure of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Meanwhile, the player and his representatives will prioritise a project where there is a plan for his development. He does not want to waste away at a big club. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can provide him with the perfect project for his growth.

Froholdt is a talented player with a bright future, and whoever ends up signing him could have a future star on their hands. The asking price might seem like a premium right now, but he could end up justifying the outlay in future.

Real Madrid and Manchester United certainly have the financial muscle to pay €85 million for a player, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to break the Bank.