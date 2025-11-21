Liverpool manager Arne Slot applauds fans (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

He was very close to joining Liverpool during the summer transfer window, but the move fell through at the last moment. It seems that the Premier League champions remain keen on securing his signature.

The 25-year-old is one of the finest defenders in the Premier League, and Bayern Munich are interested in him as well. However, journalist Christian Falk has now revealed on CFBayernInsider that the player is likely to head to Liverpool instead.

Marc Guehi is heading to Liverpool

Falk said: “Yes, there was an agreement in the summer, and the Crystal Palace star would like to play for Liverpool. FC Bayern did make efforts to try and get Guehi in the market. In his agency, there’s one agent who is working for the German market, and, of course, Bayern had a contact. However, the signs indicate that the Englishman is heading in the direction of Liverpool. There’s still some hope, there’s still a chance, but they know it’s getting hot.”

Liverpool need Guehi

The development will come as a huge boost for Liverpool. They have been quite vulnerable at the back this season, and they need a quality defender. The England International will help them improve. Guehi has been branded as an “exceptional” player in the past.

There is no doubt that he has the quality to play for the biggest clubs in the world. He will help Liverpool improve, and he could be the ideal replacement for Ibrahima Konate. The French International will be out of contract in the summer of 2026, and he has not signed an extension with the club.

Signing Guehi on a free transfer to replace them would be a solid business.