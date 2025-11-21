“Don’t discount Newcastle” – Journalist explains possible edge in race for Man Utd transfer target

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe smiles during training
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe smiles during training (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly likely to have a key advantage in the race against clubs like Manchester United for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson.

Anderson is a former Newcastle youngster, and according to journalist Ben Jacobs, he never wanted to leave St James’ Park.

As reported earlier today for the Daily Briefing, Anderson is a top target for Man Utd and they feel they could get a deal done for somewhere in the region of £60-70m.

The England international might be keen to return to Newcastle, however, with Jacobs also telling the United Stand podcast, as quoted by Geordie Boot Boys, that Ross Wilson’s move from Forest to Newcastle as sporting director could also be a useful connection to help this move happen.

Why Newcastle could have edge in race to sign Elliot Anderson

Discussing the Anderson transfer saga, Jacobs made it clear that Newcastle should not be ruled out due to his connection with his former club.

“Don’t discount Newcastle in the conversation for Elliot Anderson,” the reporter said.

Elliot Anderson in action for Nottingham Forest in pre-season
Elliot Anderson in action for Nottingham Forest in pre-season (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

“What people don’t understand about the Anderson deal … this is a kid who was Newcastle through and through. He didn’t want to leave Newcastle United. He was forced out due to PSR.

“What happened was that Liverpool agreed a deal for Anthony Gordon, and Jarell Quansah was going to go the other way.

“Then at the last minute, Yankuba Minteh went to Brighton and Forest came in for Elliot Anderson, and the incomings allowed Newcastle to pull the plug on the Gordon deal.

“Anderson’s love for Newcastle hasn’t gone away. There is that pre-existing connection to Newcastle.

“Now you have Ross Wilson, who is the sporting director at Newcastle, who did the deal to bring him to Nottingham Forest.

More Stories / Latest News
Sacha Boey with his Bayern Munich teammates
“I’m sure” – Expert predicts transfer move that could impact Chelsea or Manchester United
Jean-Philippe Mateta with his France teammates
Sources: “Open” situation as Arsenal & Liverpool hover for intriguing transfer opportunity
Cole Palmer lining up for Chelsea
Enzo Maresca confirms Chelsea star now out vs Arsenal after accidental injury at home

“From the Newcastle point of view if Elliot Anderson was available at value, they would still be open to re-signing him despite the fact they have Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali.”

Newcastle could be a tempting project for Elliot Anderson

Anderson will want to play regularly at his next club, so that could also give Newcastle the edge over some of the more established big six clubs.

The 23-year-old would surely be given a key role in Eddie Howe’s side, and could help them continue their fine progress in recent years.

NUFC won their first trophy in 56 years last season as they lifted the Carabao Cup, and also qualified for the Champions League again.

Why wouldn’t a top young talent like Anderson want to be a part of that kind of project?

More Stories Eddie Howe Elliot Anderson

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *