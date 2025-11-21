Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe smiles during training (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly likely to have a key advantage in the race against clubs like Manchester United for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson.

Anderson is a former Newcastle youngster, and according to journalist Ben Jacobs, he never wanted to leave St James’ Park.

As reported earlier today for the Daily Briefing, Anderson is a top target for Man Utd and they feel they could get a deal done for somewhere in the region of £60-70m.

The England international might be keen to return to Newcastle, however, with Jacobs also telling the United Stand podcast, as quoted by Geordie Boot Boys, that Ross Wilson’s move from Forest to Newcastle as sporting director could also be a useful connection to help this move happen.

Why Newcastle could have edge in race to sign Elliot Anderson

Discussing the Anderson transfer saga, Jacobs made it clear that Newcastle should not be ruled out due to his connection with his former club.

“Don’t discount Newcastle in the conversation for Elliot Anderson,” the reporter said.

“What people don’t understand about the Anderson deal … this is a kid who was Newcastle through and through. He didn’t want to leave Newcastle United. He was forced out due to PSR.

“What happened was that Liverpool agreed a deal for Anthony Gordon, and Jarell Quansah was going to go the other way.

“Then at the last minute, Yankuba Minteh went to Brighton and Forest came in for Elliot Anderson, and the incomings allowed Newcastle to pull the plug on the Gordon deal.

“Anderson’s love for Newcastle hasn’t gone away. There is that pre-existing connection to Newcastle.

“Now you have Ross Wilson, who is the sporting director at Newcastle, who did the deal to bring him to Nottingham Forest.

“From the Newcastle point of view if Elliot Anderson was available at value, they would still be open to re-signing him despite the fact they have Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali.”

Newcastle could be a tempting project for Elliot Anderson

Anderson will want to play regularly at his next club, so that could also give Newcastle the edge over some of the more established big six clubs.

The 23-year-old would surely be given a key role in Eddie Howe’s side, and could help them continue their fine progress in recent years.

NUFC won their first trophy in 56 years last season as they lifted the Carabao Cup, and also qualified for the Champions League again.

Why wouldn’t a top young talent like Anderson want to be a part of that kind of project?