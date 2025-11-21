Xabi Alonso in the Real Madrid dugout (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka has been linked with Real Madrid in recent weeks.

The Spanish outfit is hoping to sign the 24-year-old Premier League attacker, and they would be prepared to pay a lot of money. However, there have been rumours that the player is set to sign a new contract with Arsenal. That would make it increasingly difficult for any club to sign him.

Real Madrid could use Bukayo Saka

Real Madrid could use another quality wide player, and the England international would make a huge difference for them in the final third. He is exceptional when it comes to taking on defenders and beating them in one versus one situations. He will score goals consistently as well.

Saka is a tremendous talent, and he is expected to develop into a superstar. He could complete the Real Madrid attack alongside Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappé. As per Fichajes, Real Madrid would be prepared to spend around €120-150 million on the Arsenal star.

Real Madrid could sell players to fund Saka move

According to Fichajes, they are hoping to raise those funds by selling players like Rodrygo Goes. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Even if they manage to arrange the funds, it will be difficult for them to convince Arsenal. They are fighting for the league title, and they will look to win major trophies regularly. They will not want to sell a key player. Saka is one of the first names on the team sheet, and losing him would send out the wrong statement regarding their ambition.

Saka seems quite satisfied at the London club as well. He will not want to leave his boyhood club anytime soon. It seems that Real Madrid might have to wait for a considerable period of time before they can snap him up.