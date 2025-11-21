“I’m sure” – Expert predicts transfer move that could impact Chelsea or Manchester United

Sacha Boey with his Bayern Munich teammates (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are being tipped to pursue a transfer deal for Bayern Munich right-back Sacha Boey amid some doubts over the future of Daniel Munoz.

As recently reported here, Munoz is a target for Chelsea after impressing at Selhurst Park, so it could be that the Eagles will soon need a replacement.

Boey hasn’t quite lived up to expectations at Bayern, but he’s been on Palace’s radar before and could be again, according to Football Insider.

The piece also mentions interest from Manchester United in Munoz, and quotes former Red Devils scout Mick Brown as discussing a possible Palace move to sign Boey.

Sacha Boey tipped for Crystal Palace transfer

Brown seems convinced that Palace will have an interest in Boey this January, and has backed the Frenchman to be a good fit for Oliver Glasner’s side.

“Crystal Palace will be among the clubs looking at Boey,” Brown said.

He added: “Boey plays in a position where Palace have been looking to strengthen, and he’s been somebody who they have been aware of for a while.

“If he isn’t quite doing it for Bayern Munich, maybe they feel he would be better suited at Palace.

“They have a knack of getting the best out of these types of player, so if he becomes available, I’m sure it will be something they look to explore in January.”

It will be interesting to see this comes to pass, and if it means Munoz is indeed heading for the Palace exit.

Chelsea and Man Utd will no doubt be keeping an eye on this as they’d do well to add the impressive Colombia international to their squads.