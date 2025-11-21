Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, reacts during a Premier League match. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Villarreal striker Georges Mikautadze.

The 25-year-old Georgian has done quite well in recent years, and he was very impressive for Lyon in Ligue 1. He also possesses the technical attributes necessary to excel in the Premier League.

Mikautdze has four goals to his name for the La Liga outfit this season. As per Fichajes, the Spanish club paid €30 million for him, and they are prepared to sell him for a fee of €50 million.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to pay.

Spurs could use Georges Mikautadze

They need another reliable striker at their disposal, and the 25-year-old could be the ideal acquisition.

Dominic Solanke and Richarlison have not been able to live up to the expectations since joining the North London outfit. They need alternatives now. They are looking to build a team capable of winning major trophies, and they cannot afford to rely on the two players.

Mikautdze joined the Spanish club in the summer, and it will be interesting to see if he’s willing to leave them so soon. He will probably hope to make his mark in Spanish football first.

Meanwhile, the La Liga outfit are prepared to cash in on him if the asking price is met. It would be a substantial profit for them. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Spurs move on the cards for Mikautadze?

Mikautadze is entering the peak years of his career, and this could be the right time for him to try out a big challenge. The move to the Premier League will be an exciting opportunity. He would get to test himself against some of the world’s best players.

Tottenham has an ambitious project and a quality set of players. They would do well to add the Georgian to their ranks.