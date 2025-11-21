(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool has been linked with a move for the Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano.

The French International will be out of contract at the end of the season, and he has been linked with multiple teams. However, Christian Falk has now revealed on CFBayernInsider that the player is not keen on a move to Liverpool.

He would be open to signing a new contract with the German club. However, if he decides to move on, Real Madrid and PSG will be his priorities.

Dayot Upamecano is not keen on a Liverpool move

Falk said: “It’s not good news for Liverpool fans – sorry for that! We have heard that there are just three clubs in the Frenchman’s mind for the future. First of all, Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga champions are a little bit confident that they will get the centre-half to sign a new contract. “However, failing that, there are two clubs that interest Upamecano – otherwise, no Premier League clubs are on the list – and these are Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Both outfits are interested in the 27-year-old because he’s currently on track to be a free agent next year.”

Liverpool could have used Upamecano

The development will come as a blow for Liverpool, who are looking to add more quality to the defensive unit. They have been quite fragile at the back this season, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch. Ibrahima Konate could be on his way out of the club at the end of the season as well.

Liverpool should look to bring in a couple of quality Central defenders in the coming months. They need to tighten up at the back if they want to win major trophies.

Upamecano has done quite well in Germany, and there is no doubt that he has the qualities to do well in the Premier League. He could have been a quality addition for Liverpool, especially on a free transfer. The fact that the player is not interested in the switch to Anfield will certainly come as a blow for the club.