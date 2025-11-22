Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the pre-season friendly match between Arsenal and Tottenham. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz.

The 20-year-old Turkish international has emerged as one of the best young players in European football, and he has six goals and five assists to his name this season.

Chelsea are interested in the player as well, but Football Insider claims that Arsenal are now planning to make their move. Meanwhile, Liverpool are monitoring his progress as well.

It seems that a bidding war could be on the cards for the player.

Arsenal eyeing Kenan Yildiz

Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider: “I’m sure Arsenal will be ready to make a move for the highly rated attacking player as well. He’s regarded as one of the hottest young properties in European football. “He’s done so well for Juventus that he’s come onto the radar of a number of top clubs, the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid have all been credited with an interest in Yildiz.”

Juventus are hoping to keep him at the club for the long term, and they have initiated contract talks with the player. However, they have not been able to reach an agreement so far, and the two parties have now reached an impasse. It will be interesting to see if the Premier League clubs can take advantage of the situation and get the deal done.

Arsenal need more cutting edge in the final third, and the 20-year-old could be ideal for them. He is young enough to improve further, and he has the attributes to develop into a world-class player.

He is capable of operating anywhere across the front three, and he will add goals and creativity to the side.

Chelsea and Liverpool keen on Yildiz

Similarly, Chelsea, and Liverpool need more cutting edge in the final third. They have looked mediocre going forward this season, and the Turkish international would certainly help them improve.

He is a mercurial talent with a bright future, and whoever ends up signing him would have a future star on their hands. It remains to be seen whether Juventus can secure a new contract with him in the coming weeks.