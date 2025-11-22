Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Naomi Baker, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester City are interested in signing the highly talented Spanish prospect Rodrigo Mendoza.

The Elche midfielder could be on his way to North London during the January transfer window. Arsenal are prepared to make a move for the 20-year-old, according to Italian outlet Il Messaggero. The player is reportedly on the radar of Real Madrid and Juventus as well.

Arsenal learn asking price for Rodrigo Mendoza

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can win the race for his signature. They would have to pay £7.6 million in order to get the deal done. He has a contract with Elche until 2028, and there is a release clause in his contract.

The Spanish outfit will not want to sell him for cheap. His release clause will have to be triggered in order for the move to go through. Mendoza has been labelled as a “special player”.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to pay up. The asking price is quite reasonable for a club with Arsenal’s resources. The 20-year-old could develop into an important first-team player for the club with the right guidance, and he could easily justify the investment.

However, Arsenal are well stocked in the middle of the park, and Mendoza could struggle for regular opportunities at the London club. It will be interesting to see what he decides. He will look to play regularly at this stage of his career. Sitting on the bench at Arsenal will not appeal to him.

Man City eyeing Mendoza

Similarly, Manchester City are interested in the player as well; they need more control and creativity in the middle of the park. They might be able to offer Mendoza more opportunities.

The 20-year-old has been likened to the Barcelona star Pedri, and Manchester City could do with someone like him. It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs can get the deal done. The asking price is quite affordable for both teams.

